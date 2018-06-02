Horwath reacts to Wynne’s conceding the Liberals will lose power

Speaking at a downtown Peterborough coffee shop Saturday afternoon, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath told supporters Kathleen Wynne is playing a dangerous game. Earlier in the day, the premier urged voters to elect as many Liberals as possible to prevent the NDP or the PCs from forming a majority government

“She’s more interested in holding on to some power herself, but folks have already decided they don’t want the Liberals to hold that power,” said Andrea Horwath.

Horwath also had some words for PC Leader Doug Ford and his tax reduction plan that offers an $18 tax break to everyday families.

“People are saying to me, ‘Ford can keep his $18. It’s not even going to get me a deluxe pizza on a Saturday night.’

“Eighteen bucks a year is not going to end hallway medicine in Ontario,” added Horwath.

PC Leader Doug Ford will be appearing in Campbellford Sunday afternoon.