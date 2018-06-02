Dancing in the park at Montreal’s Jardins Gamelin

Montrealers danced their hearts out under sunny skies at Gamelin Gardens Saturday afternoon as they took part in Sharing Dance Day.

The nationwide, multi-generational event is organized by Canada’s National Ballet School.

The aim is for Canadians to discover dance and the joy it brings.

“It’s an event that welcomes every Canadian of all ages, of all abilities, to come and enjoy dance with us,” said event organizer Cécile Ferandier-Sicard.

Participants learn a choreography, either by watching a video-tutorial, or taking part in local workshops ahead of the big day.

Global News’ Kim Sullivan was emceeing the event, but admitted that she does more dancing than talking.

Some passersby, stopping take a look, couldn’t help but shimmy along.