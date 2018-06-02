Federal government handing over $50 million to provinces for asylum seekers, Manitoba getting $3 million

The federal government is providing some funding to help certain provinces cover at least some of the costs associated with asylum seekers illegally crossing into Canada.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says $50 million will be divided between the three provinces most affected — Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Quebec has seen the most refugee claimants and will receive $36 million. Ontario will get $11 million and Manitoba will get $3 million.

Hussen says the money is meant to help address some of the immediate temporary housing needs in those provinces. But the funding is a fraction of what the provinces are asking for, with Quebec saying its costs are closer to $146 million and Toronto alone saying it needs $64 million.

Hussen, meantime, says talks are continuing on a plan to “triage” asylum seekers in an effort to move some migrants out of Montreal and Toronto to areas with more available housing and job opportunities.

So far in 2018, Manitoba has had 152 people claim asylum after crossing the border.