Kingston celebrates National Donut Day

Friday marked National Donut Day,” or at least it did in the U.S. A couple of companies on our side of the border gave it the thumbs up, and both Tim Hortons and Krispy Kreme say it’s considered a “North American thing.”

A number of businesses in the Kingston area, as well as their customers, celebrated the tasty treats. Jeff Fardella is a chef at Fardella’s Restaurant and Bakery on outer Princess Street. He says people come from all over the province to get their hands on their donuts.

“We specialize in fritters here, that’s our main seller. We go through 2- to 3,000 a week in here.” READ MORE: Young baking expert makes donuts

Customer Sue McGarvie says it would be unpatriotic not to celebrate National Donut Day, so she and a handful of friends did just that at Fardella’s.

She says there’s nothing more comforting than donuts because we’ve all had them as kids and there’s nothing more Canadian than eating donuts.

The Coffeeway Coffee Shop on Division Street is also known for its donuts.

“When we moved back in 2013, we were excited that we could come back and get donuts. So we make the trip from the other side of town to get donuts,” said Kari Whitehead who is a loyal customer. READ MORE: Single mother dresses as a man so her son can attend ‘Donuts with Dad’ day

According to Tim Hortons’ research, Canada is the No. 1 donut consumer in the world and that works out to 1-billion donuts eaten annually.