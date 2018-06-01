Heeley Baranga homicide investigation continues

The OPP underwater search-and-recovery unit spent Friday searching a small bay south of Little Britain as the homicide investigation into the death of Heeley Balanga continues.

The body of the 35-year-old woman was found inside a burning house on Tuesday morning. The home at 50 Aino Beach Road sits beside a small bay off Lake Scugog.

On Friday, members of the OPP underwater search-and-recovery unit were on scene along with forensic investigators with the police and Office of the Fire Marshal.

READ MORE: 1 person dies in house fire on Balmoral Street

CHEX News attempted to find out more about the young woman but neighbours could only provide little information.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance and specifically, they want to hear from anyone who may have known the victim.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area of Aino Beach Road and Rainbow Ridge Road between 9 p.m. Monday evening and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP say fatal fire in Shubenacadie deemed not suspicious

The website for Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel in Toronto confirms Baranga’s funeral took place on Friday.