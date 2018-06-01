Canada
June 1, 2018
Updated: June 1, 2018 5:15 pm

OPP help catch escaped lion cub in Wellington County

Wellington County OPP says the 60 pound lion cub escaped her enclosure in Kenilworth, Ont. on Thursday morning.

It was a bit of an unusual animal complaint for Wellington County OPP on Thursday morning after someone spotted a small lion cub on the loose near Kenilworth, Ont., 50 kilometres north of Guelph.

Police said they were called at around 9 a.m. after a driver found the 60-pound cat on Hwy 6.

The animal was gone by the time police got on scene, but officers were able to track down the cub’s owner and learned that she had escaped her enclosure.

After searching for about an hour, the police found the lion a short distance from its pen and returned her unharmed to the owner.

Police said the owner is also making arrangements to further protect the cub from escaping.

OPP are reminding residents that while exotic pets are not prohibited in the Township of Wellington North, they should check with local laws before investing in anything out of the ordinary.

They also urge owners to make sure any pet is managed as necessary to prevent harm to itself or others.

