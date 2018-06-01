Barrie fire officials report no one was injured in basement apartment fire

Barrie fire officials say no one was injured after a fire broke out in the basement of an apartment in Barrie.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment on Glennhill Drive, just after 11:30 a.m. on June 1.

Crews successfully extinguished the flames in the basement of the multi-level building. They say no one was injured as a result of the fire.

Overhaul underway. Fire is out. Working smoke alarms, we met the residents at the road. Just the way we like it. https://t.co/3s9R9nNKoZ — Barrie Fire (@Barrie_Fire) June 1, 2018

A family living upstairs had to evacuate the building when flames began to climb the stairs, however, fire officials say everyone was able to make it out safely thanks to working smoke alarms.

Officials say they will be investigating the cause of the fire once it is safe to do so, however, they do not believe the incident is suspicious.