Visa card payments not working in Europe due to ‘service disruption’

LONDON – Visa users in several European countries reported being unable to make payments with their credit and debit cards on Friday, and the company said it was experiencing a “service disruption.”

The credit card firm said the incident was “preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.”

READ MORE: Chase Canada getting rid of Amazon.ca, Marriott Visa cards: What you need to know

“We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation,” Visa said in a statement.

Consumers in Britain, Ireland and other European countries reported having card payments declined.

The bank HSBC said the “industry-wide issue” was affecting Visa payments, though ATM machines were still working.

It later said on Twitter that “there are still intermittent issues but services are slowly recovering.”

Payment processing company Paymentsense said late Friday afternoon that transactions were starting to go through after a period of disruption but “there is still some intermittency” because of a backlog.

WATCH: Lost your Visa card? Some banks hold you fully liable