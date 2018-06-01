Grizzly DNA collection closes several small areas in Banff National Park

Wandering into one of 13 small areas of Banff National Park between May 31 and July 31 could net you a hefty fine, as officials have closed several regions to allow for grizzly bear DNA collection.

The areas are not on trails or in heavily trafficked areas, according to an information update on the Parks Canada website.

The closure — which covers 13 backcountry spots about one hectare in size each — is enforced for all traffic. The areas are within the Indian Head, Red Deer and Panther drainages.

Scented lures will be used to attract bears allowing researchers to collect hair samples.

The areas affected by the closure will be clearly marked, Parks Canada said.

Violators of the closure could be charged under the Canada National Parks Act and face a maximum fine of $25,000.