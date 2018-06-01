Idaho youth football team reunites with couple they rescued from overturned car

An Idaho youth football team reunited with two people they helped rescue from an overturned car in Oregon earlier this week.

The Boise Black Knights jumped into action on Tuesday after coming across a crash that left a car upside down.

After helping a man out of the vehicle, they then spread out across the vehicle and were able to lift the car up and onto its side to rescue the woman who was trapped. The rescue was caught on video.

Consisting of mostly 13- and 14-year-olds, the team was heading home from a tournament Tuesday night.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Alan and Margaret Hardman of Winnemucca, Nev., suffered some broken bones, cuts and scrapes but are expected to recover.

“I’ll tell you what — I don’t know how we would have done it without them,” Alan Hardman told the Statesman.

The players said it was a team effort to try to rescue the woman.

“I knew that the whole team was with us, I knew we had an amazing chance to get her out, and yeah, the whole team was there so we could do it,” said Esai Martinez, one of the players on the team.

Helping the couple and the manner in which they did so left their coach at a “loss for words.”

“I’m more than proud,” he told USA Today. “They got out of the car like they were supposed to do that … It’s a great bunch of kids.”

On Thursday, the team met with the couple in Idaho and brought them flowers, balloons, cookies and cards and received hugs from the Hardmans. They even brought them a signed team jersey and football.

Player Atonio Fifita said they wanted to see the pair.

“We just wanted to see them better than they were before,” he said.

It’s a sentiment that Margaret Hardman said she appreciated.

Speaking with NBC, she called the team their “heroes.”

“They’re our heroes too because they pretty much saved us, you know,” she said. “We would have been stuck there for I don’t know how long.”

The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that an ambulance was responding and providing treatment to the two passengers when an officer arrived. According to the officer, there was “no sign of a football team at the scene” when the officer arrived.

“It’s nice to see kids doing a good deed like this; I suspect they have some great coaches leading them,” Undersheriff Travis Johnson said in a statement to USA Today. “It’s hard to know exactly what would have happened if this team hadn’t been there to rescue the trapped female, but as it is, it looks like everyone is going to be just fine.”

Authorities say it’s believed the crash was likely due to high winds.