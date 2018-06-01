Gravenhurst temporarily closes beach after sharp objects found in the water

A beach in Gravenhurst is closed after sharp objects were found in the water.

A news release provided by the town of Gravenhurst confirmed that “debris of concern to public safety” was found during sweeping efforts at Gull Lake Park Beach.

According to a spokesperson from the town, the additional objects found on the beach include glass and nails.

Two beaches in Bracebridge, Kirby’s Beach and Bracebridge Bay Park, also remain closed after sharp objects, including sewing needles and broken glass, were found over the Victoria Day long weekend. However, it is unclear at this time if the events are connected.

OPP are also investigating whether these discoveries may be linked to a disturbing letter that was mailed to an area newspaper, the Huntsville Forester.

The letter, titled “A Message from the Islamic Revolutionary Force,” threatened the safety of beaches in the Muskoka region. However, police have not yet confirmed the letter’s legitimacy.

Currently, there is no timeline for the re-opening of Gull Lake Beach. The town says the beach will reopen when it is confident that there is no safety risk to the public. It is asking residents to respect and obey all posted signage in the area while the beach is closed.

For now, the town says it is continuing to work closely with the OPP while the investigation continues.

Police are asking anyone who finds any suspicious objects, or witnesses any suspicious activity in Gravenhurst public beach areas, to please contact the OPP.