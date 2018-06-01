Man, 30, ordered evicted from parents’ home by New York judge feels ‘great’ to be leaving

The 30-year-old New York man who was evicted from his parents’ home by a judge after they took him to court has moved out two and a half hours before his court-ordered deadline.

Michael Rotondo became a well-known name in May after his parents asked a court to help them evict him, after he ignored multiple letters asking him to leave, including offering him US$1,100 to help find an apartment.

On Friday, Rotondo left his parents’ home about 9:30 a.m. ET. It was actually his second departure from his parents’ home because he first snuck out the back of the home at 408 Weatheridge Dr. in Camillus, N.Y., while TV reporters were waiting out front.

The 30-year-old then returned about 9:30 a.m. in a truck to load a cooler and some garbage bags into the truck, Syracuse.com reported.

Then, Rotondo turned his attention to his Volkswagen Passat, which his parents also wanted moved, and after a few false starts, he was able to get the vehicle moving though he had to hurry — he said the vehicle wasn’t circulating any coolant.

“I gotta get going before that thing blows up,” he said.

He also told reporters he had said goodbye to his parents “more or less,” and maintained that he would not have a relationship with his parents, before jumping in the Volkswagen and driving off.

When he was before Judge Donald Greenwood on May 22, he argued that the notices did not provide him with a “reasonable amount of time” to leave, citing a common-law requirement. Greenwood, however, countered saying an appellate court decision ruled family members don’t get special treatment.

“I don’t see why the judge wants to throw people on the street,” Rotondo told reporters after the hearing.

Rotondo also argued in a court filing that as part of his living agreement he had “never been expected to contribute to household expenses or assist with chores and the maintenance of the premises,” CNYCentral reported.

Greenwood ruled in favour of Rotondo’s parents, Mark and Christina, setting into motion the 30-year-old’s eviction.

His parents’ lawyer also asked for a court order that sheriff’s deputies could enforce.

After the court hearing, an Onondaga County Supreme Court Justice ordered him out by 12 p.m. Friday.

The morning wasn’t without a bit of drama though. Rotondo wanted to get into the home in because he said Lego belonging to his son — who he lost custody of and unsupervised visitation in 2017 — was in the basement. Instead of letting him in, his father offered to look for specific items and bring them out if he found them.

Rotondo called the police and once they arrived, found the Legos.

“This isn’t a game show,” he said. “I don’t have to guess what’s behind door number one.”

He says he plans to spend his first night on his own at an Airbnb.

The legal battle isn’t over yet, however, as Rotondo believes his parents still possess some artwork worth several thousand dollars and plans to file a lawsuit to get the possessions back.