BC south coast sun halo
May 31, 2018 9:47 pm

PHOTOS: Sun halo seen from all across the South Coast

By Senior Meteorologist  Global News

Sapperton, New Westminster. Credit: Tony Deise

A sun halo was spotted from all over the South Coast on Wednesday. Dozens of Global News viewers snapped photos of the intriguing light display.

Halo

Vancouver. Credit: Jessica Sather

Halo

Texada Island. Credit: Lori Sawatzky

Capture

Sapperton, New Westminster. Credit: Tony Deise

Halo

Powell River, Credit: Eleanor Sinclair

Halo

Courtenay, Credit: Georgina Longhi

Halo3

South Surrey. Credit: Cheryl Cruickshank

Halo2

Royston. Credit: Deb Scarsbrook.

Halo1

Abbotsford. Credit: Brett Savage

But how was it created?  The answer:  Ice crystals suspended high in the air refract or bend the sun rays, creating a beautiful halo around the sun. Sometimes this halo shows up in the colours of the rainbow.

We had a thin veil of cirrostratus cloud over the South Coast on Wednesday. So thin, you could barely see it in some areas. The sky just looked whitish-blue.

This type of cloud is high in the atmosphere and is made up of ice crystals. These ice crystals act like little prisms which bend the light.

Richmond. Credit: Shan Poon

Richmond. Credit: Shan Poon

But you have to be careful, looking directly at the sun is dangerous. Experts say to protect your eyes by covering the sun with an object or blocking it with trees or a building. It can also be harmful to your eyes to look at the sun through some camera view-finders.
