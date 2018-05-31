Corus Entertainment teams up with Twitter to produce social media videos

Corus Entertainment, the company that owns Global News, is teaming up with Twitter to produce video series for a social media audience.

The series is aimed at Twitter users and millennials and will feature Corus personalities and brands.

The hashtag #onedirtydish will showcase Food Network Canada’s celebrity chefs creating easy weeknight meals all in one pot.

The hashtag #trendingtonight will feature a round-up of the biggest news in entertainment to fans right from the stars of Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Corus created social media content received more than four billion views last year alone.