Canada
May 31, 2018 5:59 pm
Updated: May 31, 2018 6:01 pm

Corus Entertainment teams up with Twitter to produce social media videos

By Staff Global News

People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture.

REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo
A A

Corus Entertainment, the company that owns Global News, is teaming up with Twitter to produce video series for a social media audience.

The series is aimed at Twitter users and millennials and will feature Corus personalities and brands.

READ MORE: Are Twitter bets legally binding?

The hashtag #onedirtydish will showcase Food Network Canada’s celebrity chefs creating easy weeknight meals all in one pot.

The hashtag #trendingtonight will feature a round-up of the biggest news in entertainment to fans right from the stars of Entertainment Tonight Canada.

READ MORE: Global News wins 2 Digital Publishing Awards for social storytelling, news coverage

Corus created social media content received more than four billion views last year alone.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Corus
Corus and Twitter
Corus Entertainment
Corus social videos

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News