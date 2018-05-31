Heat advisories remain in New Brunswick as temperatures reach above 30

Most areas of New Brunswick were thrown into their first heat alert of the year on Thursday.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements advising of high temperatures and humidex levels reaching the mid 30s in some regions.

Despite precautions in place, the heat certainly drew New Brunswickers outside.

“The winter was really cold and it was starting to affect everything around,” says Braydon Waycott in St. Stephen. “Once everything came back together and the sun started coming out, everyone is loving the nice weather and I’m seeing lots of nice people out here.”

New Brunswick Tourism Minister John Ames hopes the high temperatures are a good sign for the tourism season.

“Any time that we have warm weather, people are more enticed to go outside and get out and get active and spend more time with their family and friends,” Ames says, “and I think it’s a real positive uplifting time of year.”

Dustin Anderson of St. Stephen welcomes the day with open arms.

“It went right from one extreme right to the next,” said Anderson. “Went from if you call it a winter, right to summer.”

In Fredericton, the Wilmot Splash Pad opened for the season. Several people could be seen gathering to take in the heat, as well as cool down.

“We’ve got lots of water on board and we’re going to go for ice cream afterwards and we’re going to enjoy the day,” says Eric Smith, who was at the park with his children.

To put the change in conditions in context, just more than a week ago people in northern New Brunswick were clearing off a dusting of snow.