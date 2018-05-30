Weather
Heat advisory issued in New Brunswick, while parts of Nova Scotia to receive frost

A heat advisory has been issued across New Brunswick. According to Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell, temperatures in Fredericton will get as high was 29 degrees on Thursday.

One of the first heat advisories of the season has been issued for New Brunswick, but it’s a different story for Nova Scotians.

Environment Canada says daytime high temperatures are expected to reach 28 to 31 degrees in several New Brunswick communities, with humidex values reaching as high as 36.

“These conditions may pose a health risk when you are not used to the heat,” Environment Canada said in the weather statement.

The heat advisory was issued for Thursday and Friday.

Environment Canada is advising New Brunswickers to drink plenty of cool liquids and keep cool by dressing for the weather a few hours before going outside.

They’re also reminding pet owners to never keep their inside a parked vehicle.

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, a frost advisory has been issued across Cape Breton and in other northwestern counties, including Antigonish, Colchester, Guysborough , Pictou and in Halifax County, east of Porters Lake.

Environment Canada issues frost advisories when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark.

The advisory has been issued for Thursday morning.

