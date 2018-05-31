Motorist caught driving twice the speed limit in Baddeck, N.S.
A A
A man has been charged with stunting after police allegedly caught him driving 180 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in Baddeck, N.S.
Police say the motorist was caught while passing a tractor-trailer on a bridge at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
READ MORE: RCMP ramping up patrols in Fall River, Lower Sackville in stunt-driving crackdown
The 41-year-old man from Baddeck was charged for stunting and fined $2,422.50.
His driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized.
READ MORE: Dartmouth motorcyclist clocked at 100 km/hr over speed limit
Police are reminding the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on Nova Scotia roads.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.