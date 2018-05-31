Motorist caught driving twice the speed limit in Baddeck, N.S.

A man has been charged with stunting after police allegedly caught him driving 180 km/h in a 90 km/h zone in Baddeck, N.S.

Police say the motorist was caught while passing a tractor-trailer on a bridge at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man from Baddeck was charged for stunting and fined $2,422.50.

His driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized.

Police are reminding the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on Nova Scotia roads.