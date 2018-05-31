Heather Watson seeks seatt on Douro-Dummer council

Entrepreneur Heather Watson will be seeking a seat on Douro-Dummer council this fall.

Watson, who runs marketing agency acorn30, announced her political intentions on Thursday. The 20-year resident of Douro Ward says there’s a need for fresh energy and fresh ideas for the township just east of Peterborough.

“You won’t hear me say, ‘It is what it is,'” Watson said.

Watson highlighted some of her community involvement, including serving with the Warsaw Fire Hall Park fundraising project; board member for the Peterborough Agricultural Society and Kawartha Chamber; vice-chair of the Douro Library Board and spending time as a Big Sister with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Peterborough.

In 2015, she was recognized as one of the 4-under-40 by the Peterborough Chamber of Commerce to acknowledge individuals under the age of 40 who are making their mark in the Peterborough area.

Watson also worked on the campaign of Daryl Bennett in 2010 when he was running for mayor of Peterborough. Bennett won the seat.

“I will work to find solutions and fight the upper levels of government for funding support,” stated Watson. “We deserve a council that is energized and excited to be there. You deserve a councillor who can form partnerships and think big, and that’s what I’ll do.”

Watson’s campaign launch included support from former City of Peterborough CAO Doug Armstrong, former Douro councillor Barb Jinkerson and entrepreneur Chris Coons.