Original map of Hundred Acre Wood from Winnie the Pooh goes up for auction in London

LONDON — The original map of the Hundred Acre Wood from the Winnie the Pooh children’s stories is set to go under the hammer, with an estimated price tag of up to US$200,000.

The ink sketch drawn by E.H. Shepard in 1926 lays out the much-loved fictional world created by A.A. Milne, depicting characters Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet and Eeyore.

“It’s such a valuable piece because it’s such an obvious entry into the world of Winnie the Pooh,” said Philip Errington, book and illustrations senior specialist at auction house Sotheby’s.

READ MORE: Winnie the Pooh censored online in China by government

“It’s there as you open the book of the first edition, it’s there on the end papers. It’s also there in the Disney cartoon,” he added, referring to the 1966 film, Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree.

The map, with an estimate of 100,000 – 150,000 pounds (US$133,260-$200,000), will be auctioned at the English Literature, History, Science, Children’s Books and Illustrations sale in July.

Four other Winnie-the-Pooh illustrations by Shepard are also being offered, including one of Christopher Robin and Pooh walking to say goodbye, as in Milne’s ending in “The House at Pooh Corner.”