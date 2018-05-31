Saskatoon weather outlook: rain and wind to kick off June

It will be a windy and rainy start to June in Saskatoon’s forecast.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Saskatoon woke up to mainly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Temperatures will make it up to around 15 degrees for an afternoon high.

The clouds will stick around overnight with northeast winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 35 km/h.

Friday

The first day of June will kick off with cloudy conditions and rain possibly beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon. Saskatoon could see between 10 to 20 mm of rain. It will remain windy throughout the day with 30 km/h winds. A daytime high of 12 degrees is all that is expected.

The rain could stick around overnight on Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Saturday

Cloudy skies will start off Saturday, but becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. There is a chance we could see some more showers on Saturday.

The day will be windy, as we try to reach a daytime high into the mid-teens.

Sunday

Sunday will be finally bring some sunshine back into the mix, as we reach an expected daytime high in the low 20s.

Deborah Vanston took the May 31 Your Saskatchewan photo in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.