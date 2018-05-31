Barrie Native Friendship Centre to celebrate 30 years at annual powwow

The Barrie Native Friendship Centre will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at its annual powwow June 2 and 3.

This year’s powwow theme is “honouring our founders.”

“The powwow is being held in honour of the founders who paved the way for future generations to participate in the Indigenous-led community centre,” said cultural resources co-ordinator at the BNFC, Vanessa Kennedy, in an email.

According to the BNFC website, for the last 30 years, the friendship centre has been active in the community as a cultural hub for urban Indigenous families.

“The Barrie Native Friendship Centre is a place where we gather and share our culture and teachings passed from generations back,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says the powwow is an all-inclusive event, and an opportunity for Barrie residents to experience a different culture.

“We welcome everyone to come and participate in our event and experience our culture for a few days, and most importantly have fun,” she said.

This year, the friendship centre partnered with the city of Barrie to host the event at Red Storey Field, located behind the old Barrie Central Collegiate school.

The event will be held this weekend, June 2 and 3. The powwow opens at 9 a.m. both days. Admission is $5, however, children five and younger enter for free.

More information regarding the powwow can be found on the Barrie Native Friendship Centre website.