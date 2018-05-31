17 Wing Winnipeg
May 31, 2018 11:34 am
Updated: May 31, 2018 12:14 pm

Winnipeg-based armed forces member charged with sexual assault

Assault charges have been laid against a Canadian Forces at 17 Wing Winnipeg

Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has been charged with the assault of four people at its Winnipeg base.

In a statement, the Canadian Forces Military Police Group said it had charged 2nd Lt. Jonathan Hunt of 17 Wing Winnipeg with one count of sexual assault, one count overcoming resistance to commission of offence (by choking) and four counts of assault.

A third party reported the sexual assault to military police in August, 2017.

That investigation revealed three other victims had been allegedly assaulted by the accused.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

 

