Advertising Standards Canada finds Lethbridge anti-abortion bus bench ad ‘inaccurate and misleading’

An anti-abortion bus bench ad in Lethbridge garnered attention across the country and now Advertising Standards Canada is responding to complaints about the ad.

In a letter sent to Global News by Lethbridge lawyer, Miranda Hlady, Advertising Standards Canada finds several faults with the ad campaign.

The standards council met last week to review complaints it received and manager of standards, Yamina Bennacer, issued the decision on Wednesday.

The image used was of a well-developed and mature-looking fetus, not in the early stages of development.

The wording said: “preborn babies feel pain.”

The council cited overwhelming scientific evidence refuting the statement that all fetuses feel pain, at all stages of development. It also said the combination of words and images in the ad were an “inaccurate and misleading representation, contrary to Clause 1 (a) of the code.”

In light of that, the council found the ad “demeaned and disparaged women who have had, or are considering, having an abortion by implying they are intentionally inflicting pain on their unborn fetuses.”

In April, the City of Lethbridge made the decision to remove anti-abortion ads from transit buses, bus shelters and bus benches after hearing complaints from the community.

The city said at the time that it had received more than 100 email complaints about the ads and numerous comments on social media.