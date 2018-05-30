Condo project in Napanee’s Gibbard District continues to take shape

Looking to the future while holding on to the past — more details have been released about a proposed condominium development in downtown Napanee.

Silvercreek Communities and Doornekamp Construction are behind the residential development known as “Gibbard District” to be built on the site of the former Gibbard’s furniture factory.

Nate Doornekamp is with Doornekamp Construction, and says the proposed project includes two condominium towers, retail shops as well as restaurants and a large civic square.

"We open up the sales office Thursday and then it's predicated on sales. We'd like to be shovel in the ground by the end of 2019 and that's an expedited schedule. Realistically, 22 to 26 months of hard construction before people move in."

The Gibbard furniture legacy will not be forgotten as the front corner facade of the old factory will remain, as will the smoke stack and the old mill building.

Marg Isbester is Napanee’s deputy mayor, and she couldn’t be happier with the proposed residential and commercial development and what it means for the town.

“Anything like this can only improve it. It causes excitement with the merchants, it causes excitement for investment. It causes probably some other areas of housing which can be developed down here.”

Before shovels go in the ground, the developer needs to clean up the site and get the necessary zoning and permits. Years in the making, a former furniture factory is poised to get a new lease on life.