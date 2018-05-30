Brigitte Nielsen pregnant with fifth child at age 54

Actor Brigitte Nielsen, 54, is expecting her fifth child.

Best-known for her roles in 1980s movies Red Sonja, Rocky IV and Beverly Hills Cop II, Nielsen posted images of her very pregnant belly to her social media accounts this week.

The latest photo, posted Wednesday, is below.

Nielsen, who was also a model before she went into acting, has been married five times. She is currently wed to Italian TV producer Mattia Dessì, and the pair has been together since 2006. This will be their first child.

The Danish actor already has four sons: Julian Winding, 34, Killian Marcus Nielsen, 28, Douglas Aaron Meyer, 25, and Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr., 23.

Nielsen was famously attached to rapper Flava Flav of hip-hop group Public Enemy in the early ’00s, and the pair appeared on VH1 reality show The Surreal Life. Her most famous ex-husband is actor Sylvester Stallone.

It’s unclear if this was a natural conception or if Nielsen had the help of fertility aids. Aside from her social media messages, the actor has not publicly commented on the pregnancy.