It’s Alberta beef only at Calgary Co-op stores

Co-op announced that it will now sell exclusively Alberta beef in its Calgary stores starting this week.

There’s a total of 24 Co-op stores in the Calgary area. It’s a first for a major grocery retailer.

Co-op said the move is in response to consumer demand for local and fresh products.

“Eating local has been a trend for a while, but for more than 60 years it’s been Calgary Co-op’s mission,” Ken Keelor, Calgary Co-op’s chief executive officer, said. “We are committed to supporting local suppliers, and we’re proud to be the first major retailer to guarantee all our fresh beef will be from Alberta.”

Suppliers include JBS Canada and Alberta Beef Producers.

The new agreement will have all 24 Calgary and area Co-op stores stocked with beef that is harvested, produced and packaged in Alberta, from the JBS Canada facility near Brooks.