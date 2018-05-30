Robert Ashley Williams of London wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge in Richmond Row homicide

London police have issued an arrest warrant for Robert Ashley Williams, 35, in connection with the death of Dereck Szaflarski.

READ MORE: London police identify 27-year-old man as victim in Richmond Row homicide probe

Williams is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder and is described as having a brown or light-skinned black complexion, standing six feet or taller, heavy build, with possible facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark T-shirt, and black running shoes with white soles.

Also on Wednesday, police reported that the vehicle the suspect used to flee the scene was found north of the city and has now been returned to London for examination.

Officers were called to the scene of Richmond Street and Piccadilly Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of an altercation.

According to the investigation, the victim and another man became involved in a physical altercation near the corner of the intersection.

During the altercation, police say the victim sustained serious injuries and later died in hospital. An unspecified weapon has not been recovered, police said.

READ MORE: London man charged with first degree murder in Grey Street stabbing

Pools of blood could be seen on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection. A store window on the southwest corner of the intersection was shattered during the incident.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick and Jaclyn Carbone.