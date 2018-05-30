London Food Bank announces ‘food rescue’ program at curbside food drive launch

London Food Bank staff and city officials were joined by a number of Londoners outside the Real Canadian Superstore on Oxford Street for the annual launch of the London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive on Wednesday.

The launch saw the food bank announcing yet another new program that’s aimed at helping to curb hunger in London.

It’s called “food rescue,” and will have grocery stores donating their surplus foods to the food bank instead of leaving them for the landfill.

The food bank’s co-director, Glen Pearson, told 980 CFPL the program is not an entirely new idea.

“There’s a group called the Food Coalition that works with Costco … many of the grocery stores have helped the Salvation Army and others,” said Pearson.

“But there’s no big coordinated piece under the city. That’s what this becomes.”

Pearson added that he was happy to see London commit to the initiative.

“It’s a real credibility thing for them. They’ve really stepped up and done a great thing.”

The city’s director of environment, fleet and solid waste, Jay Stanford, said a pilot project helped highlight the difference food rescue could make. Over the course of a year, the Real Canadian Superstore followed the same direction of the new program and kept their surplus out of the landfill and so it could get into the hands of the hungry.

“They’ve actually rescued 70,000 pounds of produce and bakery items,” said Stanford.

“That has all gone off to the London Food Bank.”

The drive will collect non-perishable food items in support of the London Food Bank. Collection kicks off Friday and runs until June 9.

Donations can be dropped off at grocery stores, fire stations or given directly to the food bank. A more convenient option is available allowing Londoners to set out their donations by the curb in clear plastic bags on recycling day.

Last year’s Plant a Row, Grow a Row program is still in effect and will allow Londoners to grow their own produce and donate it later in the summer once it’s ready for harvest.

More than 47,000 pounds of food was collected during last year’s drive. In the 22 years since the drive kicked off, more than 1.3 million pounds of food has been collected for the food bank.