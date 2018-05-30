MacEwan’s all-time leading scorer shoots for success on and off court

Denzel James, MacEwan University’s all-time leading scorer, three-time MVP, four-time all-conference team player and athlete of the year, is giving back this summer.

James has successfully finished his first year of playing professional basketball in Canada’s National Basketball League for the Kitchener Waterloo Titans. His record-breaking experience at MacEwan helped prepare him for a league riddled with talent and skill.

“Playing three years at the U-SPORT level gave me leadership skills and the ability to play at a higher level and adapt to physical changes,” James said.

James, in his final year at MacEwan, broke the all-time scoring leader record with 1,491 points and channeled this success into his professional career.

“As long as I can play the game, I am going to play. I want to play the game to the best of my ability and at the highest level possible.”

James has returned to Edmonton for the summer and is focusing on giving back to the community and the sport that has brought him so much success.

“I wake up and train kids. I train kids in skill development, both individually and in group settings. I train kids in the way I wish I was trained when I was younger,” he said.

James believes giving back to the community will encourage kids to improve their basketball etiquette which will further their growth and maturity as a player.

“If I had been taught the little things growing up I wouldn’t have spent so much time learning on my own,” James said.

James thinks his knowledge and outlook of the game earns him the respect of his peers and youth, enabling him to aid the growth of aspiring basketball players.

“I think it’s hard to listen to coaches and your parents. Kids that know me are more willing to grasp the knowledge I can share with them and I am not afraid to push them to their limits.”

James aims to continue his journey with the Kitchener Waterloo Titans this season while leaving a memorable impact on those coached this summer.