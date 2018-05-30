Traffic
May 30, 2018 10:16 am

Driver unaccounted for after tractor-trailer crash on Highway 401 near Napanee

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Napanee are closing following a tractor trailer collision.

A tractor trailer collision has forced the closure of westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Deseronto road and Highway 49, about 30 kilometres east of Belleville.

Napanee OPP say the fire is active and firefighters are on scene

“The whereabouts of the driver are unknown at this time,” police stated.

Traffic is being redirected at Deseronto Road.

More to come.

Global News