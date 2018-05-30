West Coast Express service not affected by CP Rail strike
A heads up to commuters Wednesday morning. The West Coast Express (WCE) is running normally and on time, despite the CP Rail strike.
Canadian Pacific Rail’s more than 3,000 conductors and engineers walked off the job late Tuesday night.
While the West Coast Express uses the same tracks as CP Rail trains, the service is operated by a different company and therefore not affected.
The conductors and engineers voted 94 per cent in favour of going on strike to back their contract demands in early April and voted 98 per cent to reject CP’s final offer last Friday.
Both unions gave the railway notice over the weekend that they would walk off the job to support contract demands.
British Columbia Rapid Transit Company Ltd. said in a statement Tuesday if a strike were to persist over the long term, it is possible there could be impacts on regular WCE service.
Regardless, the company says there is a plan in place to ensure transit connections along the West Coast Express system are maintained. If a worst-case scenario plays out and WCE service is disrupted, they will provide buses to connect customers travelling from Mission City, Port Haney, Maple Meadows, Pitt Meadows and Port Coquitlam WCE stations with SkyTrain at Coquitlam Central Station. They will also increase SkyTrain service on the Millennium Line, adding four trains to prevent overcrowding.
— With files from The Canadian Press
