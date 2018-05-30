West Coast Express service not affected by CP Rail strike

A heads up to commuters Wednesday morning. The West Coast Express (WCE) is running normally and on time, despite the CP Rail strike.

Canadian Pacific Rail’s more than 3,000 conductors and engineers walked off the job late Tuesday night.

While the West Coast Express uses the same tracks as CP Rail trains, the service is operated by a different company and therefore not affected.

.@CanadianPacific engineers & conductors are on strike. So far no impact on @TransLink West Coast Express commuters. This train was actually 2 min early. @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/YCXi021Fe0 — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) May 30, 2018

The conductors and engineers voted 94 per cent in favour of going on strike to back their contract demands in early April and voted 98 per cent to reject CP’s final offer last Friday.

Both unions gave the railway notice over the weekend that they would walk off the job to support contract demands.

#WCE West Coast Express is currently operating normally. ^AR — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 30, 2018