Gas theft hits Okanagan city’s vehicles

Okanagan RCMP are looking for two men and a black truck after three West Kelowna civic vehicles had their gas tanks tapped.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers has posted a photo on its Facebook page of the two men who are suspects in the May 22 vandalism and theft incident.

The gas tanks of all three vehicles, which were parked overnight at 2760 Cameron Road, were broken into with a drill and the gas stolen.

READ MORE: Two Hamilton teens accused of using stolen vehicle to steal gas

A pool of gasoline was left in the area.

Video surveillance shows the suspects leaving in a dark coloured pick-up truck.

If you have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.