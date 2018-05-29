Shaping up to be a record cherry crop in the Okanagan

There are predictions of a record cherry crop in the Okanagan.

The BC Tree Fruits Cooperative said it’s estimating a 12 million pound cherry crop this year.

That’s the same amount it predicted last year, but the numbers fell short due to inclement weather.

In 2016, 8 million pounds of cherries were produced.

The president of the BC Cherry Association, Sukhpaul Bal, shares the BC Tree Fruits optimism that this season is shaping up to be a record year.

He said that’s because farmers have adapted new techniques where bigger is better.

“We’re seeing larger fruit and that works out better for us — for the pickers as well. They’re making more money than they ever have. So it’s a good situation when you have large fruit,” Bal said.

A majority of the Okanagan cherries will be heading out of the country — mostly to China where consumers are willing to pay a small ransom for the fruit.

Bal said cherries will sell for about $2 a pound in the Okanagan, but climb to $10 a pound in China.