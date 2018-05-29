Largest budget for health care delivery in Sask.’s history approved

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has approved the largest budget in its history to support patient care in the province.

“With the Saskatchewan Health Authority still in its infancy, we are beginning to outline how we will achieve our multi-year transformation,” Sask. Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said in a press release.

“Together with our partners, we are working to ensure we have a seamless health system that delivers high-quality care, regardless of where you live in our province.”

In addition to the $3.8 billion operating budget, its board of directors also approved a $200 million capital plan on Monday for infrastructure repairs and equipment investments.

This includes a $31.5 million increase to address financial pressures and operating costs associated with the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital and Saskatchewan Hospital North Battleford.

​The Sask. Health Authority launched on Dec. 4, 2017, with the transfer of operations and employees from the 12 former regional health authorities to the new organization.

Officials said one of their ongoing priorities is to enhance the role of doctors in the management and governance of the health care system.