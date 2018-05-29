Famous Napanee pizza parlour “La Pizzeria” on the market

A pizza parlour in Napanee that pop star Avril Lavigne made famous is up for sale.

“La Pizzeria” has been a mainstay on the town’s main drag for decades. Lavigne not only endorses the “‘za” but visits the long-time eatery whenever she’s in the area. Now, after nearly 37 years, the people who run the Dundas Street restaurant, Bill and Marina Kosmopoulos, are retiring.

Bill said having someone like Lavigne on your side certainly doesn’t hurt.

“She’s a nice kid. Well, she’s a lady now, but she used to come here all the time from high school. I knew Avril before she got famous.” READ MORE: Avril Lavigne named most dangerous celebrity to search online

The restaurant features numerous signed posters as well as photos of the pop star. Kosmopoulos says people have come from around the world to taste for themselves. In fact, pilgrimages to Napanee continue to this day.

“Last week I had a couple from Germany, young people from there. They stayed in town, they came here, they took pictures.” READ MORE: Avril Lavigne: a new voice for Lyme Disease?

Any of Lavigne’s memorabilia that says “La Pizzeria” will be included in the sale. Kosmopoulos said if time permits, both he and his wife would like to help out the new owners as they take over the business.