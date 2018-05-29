Improved maternity care in the south Okanagan

Expectant mothers in the south Okanagan are being informed of enhanced healthcare options during pregnancy, birth and newborn care.

The South Okanagan Maternity Centre, located on the second floor of the Penticton Regional Hospital is now staffed by four family physicians in addition to one midwife.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice says the new model of care provides expectant mothers with lengthier midwife-style appointments in a hospital setting.

“For patients, care at the Centre can really be the best of both worlds,” says family physician, Dr. Jennifer Begin.

Over the course of their pregnancy and for six weeks post-delivery, expectant mothers have the opportunity to meet each of the Centre’s family physicians and midwife, who attend births on a rotating basis at Penticton Regional Hospital.

“Many women are really excited to have access to both family physicians and a midwife, and to see them working together to provide care,” says Susie Lobb, the Centre’s midwife.

Now accepting new patients, expectant mothers from Penticton and the South Okanagan Similkameen can be referred to the Centre by a family physician, or they can call (250-770-7596) or drop by to book an appointment.

The Centre will be moving to the new David E Kampe tower in April 2019.

