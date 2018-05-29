Woman facing charges after driving impaired with a child in the car: Police

A 35-year-old Innisfil woman is facing impaired driving charges after she was caught driving nearly three times over the legal limit with a young child in the car.

South Simcoe police responded to a driving complaint at around 9 p.m. on Monday.

When an officer arrived on the scene, he saw a vehicle driving erratically, so he pulled the vehicle over. Police say that based on the officer’s observations, the driver was placed under arrest for impaired driving.

The woman was taken to the South Division police station, where tests revealed she had a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

READ MORE: Traffic stop in Huntsville leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

Police charged the woman with impaired care and control and operating a vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol. Her license was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded.

Police say the woman was released on a promise to appear in court, and the child was turned over to relatives at the scene.