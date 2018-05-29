Calgary’s harsh winter to blame for increase in potholes

The City of Calgary is busy filling potholes and says drivers can blame the harsh winter for the rise in asphalt craters on the roads.

Since early April, road crews have filled approximately 3,500 of the 5,000 reported potholes, the city said in a news release Tuesday.

“As crews were not able to fix potholes throughout the winter this year due to extreme cold temperatures, they have been playing catch-up to get the work done,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

Potholes are formed when snow melts into cracks in the road and then freezes. According to Nenshi, crews are filling about 700 potholes per week but more still needs to be done to make up for the length of Calgary’s past winter.

Major roads are the highest priority and the city inspects them twice a month to make sure they are looked after.

When it comes to residential roads however, the city relies on citizens to report areas of concern. To report a pothole in your neighbourhood, the city suggests calling 311 or using the 311 online road repairs form.

The city has budgeted $6.2 million for minor asphalt repairs which includes potholes.

The City of Calgary roads director, Troy McLeod, wants drivers to remember to be careful on the roads during pothole season.

“If you can spot a pothole in advance, then you have time to steer clear of it safely, without leaving your lane, or by safely changing lanes,” McLeod said.

The city also suggests avoiding puddles, tailgating and high speeds. Having good tire pressure can also help to minimize pothole damage.