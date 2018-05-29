One City Peterborough program focuses on downtown enhancements, helping vulnerable

A two-part program starting Friday aims to enhance downtown Peterborough while assisting the city’s most vulnerable.

On Tuesday morning, organizers launched the community building program called One City Peterborough. One part of the One City team will feature individuals with various barriers to employment who will be hired for daily cleaning efforts in the downtown. The two teams of two will make daily walks through the downtown core.

The second part of One City Peterborough will feature two full-time outreach workers who will assist people facing homelessness, social exclusion and mental health issues.

We’re excited about the Launch of One City Peterborough. One City is a pilot program in designed to make @downtownPtbo more welcoming for everyone. It’s great to see so many organizations and local businesses coming together to improve the downtown area. pic.twitter.com/xKyj8GQizc — Peterborough Ec Dev (@PtboEcDev) May 29, 2018

One City Peterborough is a partnership between the Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) and the Warming Room Community Ministries. It also has support from the city’s social services division, United Way of Peterborough & District, Wild Rock Outfitters and Cherney Realty.

“This is an exciting opportunity to work with some very knowledgeable partners to help some of the most vulnerable people in our downtown,” said Terry Guiel, DBIA executive director. “We’re looking forward to helping those marginalized by society to overcome their barriers to employment by helping us keep our downtown looking great.”

The outreach workers will aim to strengthen relations and provide individuals and businesses with information on local services.

Both teams will be managed by Warming Room Community Ministries.

“What makes downtown such a gift is its diversity — people living together, working together, and enjoying themselves together,” said Christian Harvey, director of Warming Room.

“It is a beautiful picture of what community can be. Our goal is to build on this and show that downtown truly is a community for everyone.”