Committee backs high-speed rail study in London

London city politicians are moving ahead with a plan to ensure the Forest City is included in high-speed rail plans.

The civic works committee voted in favour of a high-speed rail study that will evaluate existing rail infrastructure, potential environmental and land impacts and economic impacts.

The study will cost $400,000 and won’t be completed until mid-2019.

“When we talk about high-speed rail, a lot of time the focus is on the trip from London to Toronto. I think that obviously is important, and being able to get there in 73 minutes would be a really big deal, not just for people travelling to Toronto occasionally, but for people who are trying to do business in Toronto,” said Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.

The city has asked the province to help pay for the study, but say it’s unlikely.

“About a year ago we had these discussions with the province about potentially cost-sharing. At the present time, they are aware of our request,” said Edward Soldo, London’s director of roads and transportation.

“Inside the report itself, we are assuming that it’s going to be 100 per cent city-funded, but the province may consider funding a portion of this. We haven’t worked out those details at this time,” he said.

There isn’t a firm location for where a high-speed rail station would be located but it likely won’t be the Via station, city staff said.

One possibility is at York and Wellington where it could link up with London’s bus rapid transit (BRT) network.

“What’s really significant here is that this project is moving forward and that there’s a broad conversation that’s happening both locally but also regionally. As Mr. Soldo said there’s a lot of details [we don’t have, so] we can’t answer some questions yet because we’re not at that stage of the process,’ said Deputy Mayor Paul Hubert.

Committee members also voted to push for a seat on Ontario’s high-speed rail advisory group.

While a high-speed train would travel at speeds of up to 250 km/h outside the city, it would slow down once inside London.

— With files from Devon Peacock and Jaclyn Carbone.