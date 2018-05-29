Ontario Election

May 29, 2018 6:10 am

Another busy day for party leaders as Ontario election nears

By Staff The Canadian Press

PC Leader Doug Ford, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne are shown in a combination photo.

The Canadian Press
It’s another busy day for Ontario’s main party leaders with the provincial election a little more than a week away.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne will be in Oakville, Ont., for a morning announcement, and will then head to Toronto to meet with the Globe and Mail editorial board before visiting a children’s play centre in the city’s east end.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to visit a retirement home in Port Colborne, Ont., this morning before attending an evening rally in nearby Welland, Ont.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath will visit a co-op building in northern Toronto, then has local campaign events planned in Brantford, Stratford and Chatham-Kent later in the day.

Ford and Horwath are in a virtual tie atop most opinion polls, with Wynne a distant third.

Ontario voters heads to the polls on June 7.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

