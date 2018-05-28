Group still waiting for final call on Chief Peguis monument

Chief Peguis is more than just the name of a roadway that connects Lagimodiere Boulevard to Main Street. A local group wants the public to know that but they’re losing patience.

An organization called the Committee to Commemorate the Bicentenary of the 1817 Peguis-Selkirk Treaty is seeking to build a monument of Chief Peguis at the legislature.

Bill Shead, a co-chair of the group, said they’ve been left on the hook by the province for more than a year and are still waiting to hear if the monument has been rejected or approved by the legislative building and grounds advisory committee.

“As far as we know, the committee is supporting the application,” said John Perrin, Shead’s partner and co-chair. “But the committee does not decide, the government decides. We had a meeting with them in October and they told us they were in support of our application. Now, we’ve been waiting seven months and we haven’t heard anything.

“We’re stuck. We don’t know what to do,” Perrin said. “We’re faced with the alternative to wind up the committee.”

The 1817 Peguis-Selkirk Treaty was signed by Chief Peguis, four other chiefs and Lord Selkirk, representing “peace, order and mutual co-operation” between First Nations and settlers.