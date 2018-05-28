Pregnant Okanagan teacher identified as victim in fatal Highway 1 crash

An Okanagan elementary school is in mourning after a deadly crash on the Trans-Canada Highway over the weekend.

Tayah Lloyd was killed when an eastbound GMC pickup left the highway east of Chilliwack, crossed the centre median and hit her Toyota Tacoma head-on as she sat in the passenger seat.

Lloyd, a kindergarten teacher at Kelowna’s Anne McClymont Elementary School, was pregnant.

“Anytime you get tragic news of a loss of one of your colleagues or someone who is working with children, it impacts you,” Okanagan Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Kaardal said.

“It impacts your heart when you get that news, it’s unexpected. There’s always that beginning of the grieving process and loss.

“I think that’s very true for the school community.”

Lloyd’s 29-year-old husband, who was driving at the time, and the 46-year-old driver of the eastbound pickup remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two dogs that were in the pickup are not expected to survive.