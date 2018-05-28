Canada
May 28, 2018 7:19 pm

Canada-Israel free trade agreement to include first-of-its-kind gender equality provision

By Staff The Canadian Press

Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks to press about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, in Toronto on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Canada’s international trade minister says the updated and expanded free trade agreement with Israel includes a provision on gender equality unique in the world.

Francois-Philippe Champagne said today the new chapter on trade and gender will be subject to the dispute settlement mechanism in the new deal between the two countries.

Champagne says it is a world first for a trade agreement to include a chapter on gender equality that falls under the scope of a dispute mechanism.

Israel Economy Minister Eli Cohen and Champagne are scheduled to formally sign the agreement later today at a private event closed to the media.

Canada and Israel have had a free trade agreement for more than two decades and this updated deal expands market access for both countries and includes new chapters on issues such as e-commerce, intellectual property and labour.

Negotiations to update the agreement began under the Stephen Harper government in 2014 and were concluded by the Trudeau Liberals.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

