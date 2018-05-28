Acadie-Bathurst Titan celebrate first-ever Canadian major junior hockey championship

One of the smallest hockey markets in Canada has big reason to celebrate, and fans in Bathurst, N.B., are doing just that.

The Acadie-Bathurst Titan beat the host Regina Pats 3-0 Sunday night to claim the Memorial Cup – the first Canadian Hockey League championship in the team’s 20-year history.

20 years after going winless at the Mem Cup in Ottawa, Bathurst brings the CHL’s ultimate prize home. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/fHE6By9Rsm — Cami Kepke (@CamiKepkeGlobal) May 28, 2018

Close to 800 people watched the game on a big screen at an arena in Bathurst – a city of less than 15,000 people – and fan Fred Best says the celebration lasted well into the night.

He says cars will be lining the streets to welcome the team back to Bathurst after they land at the local airport Monday evening and a parade through the downtown is planned for Tuesday evening.

Dozens of @ABTitan fans are gathered at the regional airport to welcome the team and the Memorial Cup. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/iR7leQ9a7s — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) May 28, 2018

Best says the team does a lot to help people in northeastern New Brunswick get through long, harsh winters.

He says this year’s excitement has already seen an increase in the number of season ticket holders for next year.