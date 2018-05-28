Kate Graham proud of London’s response after she condemns sexist tweet

Warning: This story contains links to a tweet that contains language that some readers may find objectionable. Discretion is advised.

The Liberal candidate in London North Centre is “overwhelmed” by the response she’s received from the community, after calling out a hateful and sexist comment on social media.

Kate Graham screen grabbed a response she’d gotten to one of her tweets by Paul Gray, and posted it on Twitter on Saturday night.

It shows Gray, who ran for Ward 4 councillor in 2014, using sexist language to refer to female genitals, and says just because Graham is a woman doesn’t mean she has the smarts to be a political leader.

In case anyone was wondering if #sexism is still alive and well … well, here you go. This is what women candidates in 2018 experience. Absolutely repulsive. #ldnont #onpoli pic.twitter.com/k3GWrVRnTT — Kate Graham (@KateMarieGraham) May 27, 2018

READ MORE: The role entitlement, rejection can play in misogyny and violence against women

Gray has also volunteered on the campaigns for the PC candidates in London North Centre, Susan Truppe, and in London West, Andrew Lawton.

“Unfortunately, sexism and misogyny is part of the experience that women have when they enter politics, or in politics,” Graham says.

Within an hour of posting the screenshot, and calling it “repulsive,” Graham says city councillors, members of the community, and other provincial election candidates began condemning Gray’s comments.

“About 25,000 people have looked at that tweet, and the response overwhelmingly has been standing together against sexism and misogyny.”

Kate, I am horrified & disgusted by these comments – they are entirely unacceptable & vile. The individual responsible was an occasional volunteer & I have taken immediate action to ban him from being involved with my campaign. Sexism & misogyny have no place in our city. #LdnOnt https://t.co/oa5R1oAyAA — Susan Truppe (@SusanTruppe) May 27, 2018

Truppe, who is running against Graham in London North Centre, was one of the first to reply. Truppe retweeted it less than 20 minutes later, saying she was “horrified and disgusted,” by the “unacceptable and vile” comments, and that Gray was immediately banned from being involved in her campaign. Andrew Lawton’s campaign also says they won’t be allowing Gray to volunteer, moving forward.

“[Kate Graham and I] may disagree politically, but when it comes to this stuff, I think we have to stick up for each other,” Truppe told 980 CFPL.

READ MORE: London North Centre candidates square off in 980 CFPL Ontario election debate

“We have to be reunited and stand up against bullying and sexism and misogyny. It’s been happening too much.”

While Truppe says she’s also been the victim of such comments, Graham says it’s not the first time she’s experienced misogyny while campaigning.

“We knocked on a door, and it was female canvasser, and they took one look at the woman’s face and they looked at the flyer which had my face on it, and their response was, ‘We don’t vote for women here.’ And the gentlemen told my canvasser that she should go back to the kitchen,” said Graham, who took the experience as a learning opportunity for her and her campaign.

“This isn’t a partisan issue. This is about making politics a place where women are able to fully participate, and it needs to be something we work together on.”