Chrystia Freeland headed to Washington for 2-day visit as NAFTA negotiations drag on

OTTAWA – Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is headed to Washington for a two-day visit beginning Tuesday as talks to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement hang in the balance.

Freeland has been a fixture in the U.S. capital in recent weeks, taking part in high-level NAFTA negotiations with U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo.

WATCH: Possible U.S. auto tariffs based on flimsy logic, Trudeau says



It wasn’t immediately clear if those talks are the main purpose of her visit, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been talking by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexico’s Enrique Pena Nieto in recent days despite dwindling hope of reaching a deal.

READ MORE: Trudeau keeps talking about NAFTA, even as formal discussions hit impasse

Time is of the essence: Canada’s latest reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum expires June 1, and there are fears they could go into effect without a NAFTA deal in place.

WATCH: Donald Trump calls Canada ‘spoiled’



The three countries have been working around the clock in hopes of getting a deal in time for the current iteration of the U.S. Congress, and ahead of what’s expected to be a consequential election in Mexico July 1.