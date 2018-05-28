SIU ends investigation into Port Hope arrest

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has ended its investigation into an arrest in Port Hope last month.

Port Hope Police say on April 6 around 6 p.m. they arrested a man for causing a disturbance. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. No name was released.

“The person was also believed to be in possession of a weapon,” police stated.

However, police say the man was injured during the arrest and taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg and was later released back to police.

Due to the injuries sustained, police contacted the SIU which invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates circumstances involving police and civilians

On Monday, SIU director Tony Loparco terminated the investigation because “he injuries sustained during the arrest were not considered serious.