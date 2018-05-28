Economy
May 28, 2018 7:43 am
Updated: May 28, 2018 8:03 am

Air Baltic signs deal to buy 30 C Series jets, plus options for 30 more

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Bombardier CS 300 performs its demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Monday, June 15, 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francois Mori - AP
A A

Bombardier Inc. says Air Baltic Corp. has signed a deal to buy 30 CS300 aircraft with options and purchase rights for 30 more.

Based on the list price, the firm order is valued at about $3.8 billion.

READ MORE: WTO panel rules against Canada in preliminary ruling in C Series dispute

Story continues below

If the options and purchase rights are exercised in full, the value of the deal will increase to about $7.7 billion.

Deliveries are scheduled to start in the fourth quarter of 2019.

READ MORE: Quebec premier wants Bombardier rail plant to get Montreal Metro renewal contract

The agreement builds upon an earlier order by the airline for 20 CS300 aircraft. AirBaltic is currently operating eight CS300 jets.

Bombardier says the deal makes airBaltic the largest European C Series customer and the second largest customer worldwide.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Air Baltic
Bombardier
C series contract
C-Series
CS300

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News