Man seriously injured after car surfing

A 23-year-old Kingston man has suffered serious injuries after falling off the roof of a moving vehicle on Monday morning, according to Kingston Police.

On May 28, at 2:45 a.m. a vehicle was travelling up Brock Street towards Division Street with one man body surfing on the roof and a second man holding onto the car while skateboarding.

Police say the man on the roof of the vehicle fell off and suffered serious injuries. Const. Cam Mack, Kingston Police communications officer, says the male victim is now in the intensive care unit at the Kingston General Hospital.

The downtown Kingston intersection was closed earlier in the morning but reopened around 9 a.m. on Monday.

The driver of the car is still at large, and did not stay on the scene. The vehicle involved is described as a green 1990’s four-door Honda Civic.

Police are now looking for witnesses of the incident to come forward with any information to contact detective Paul Wood at 613-549-4660 ext. 6312 or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.